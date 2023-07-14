Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $2,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $28,919,907.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $2,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $28,919,907.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,873 shares of company stock worth $72,260,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

