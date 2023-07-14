DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 21,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.32. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $234.69.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

