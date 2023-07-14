DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 123,000 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 123,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in XPO by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

