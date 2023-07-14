DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $387.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average is $327.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

