DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.