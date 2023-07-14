DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85,844 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after buying an additional 84,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $107.58 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

