DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 20,583 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

