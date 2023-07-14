DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 393 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

NYSE EFX opened at $233.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.24 and its 200 day moving average is $210.08.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

