DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.