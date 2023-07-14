DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

