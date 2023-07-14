DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,057 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $420.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

