DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,166 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $223.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

