DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,359 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $413.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.