DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 39,695 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.7 %

FMC stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

