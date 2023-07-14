DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,342. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.