Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

DDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $319.15 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $194.25 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

