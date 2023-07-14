Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.