DMC Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,448 shares of company stock worth $25,727,475. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

