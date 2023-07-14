Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 18,060 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $1,586,209.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

