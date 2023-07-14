Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.71.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

