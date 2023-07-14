DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,003 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $425,265.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.