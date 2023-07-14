Eagle Strategies LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,448 shares of company stock worth $25,727,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

