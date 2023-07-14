Eric M. Smolenski Sells 5,500 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $390,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,412.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

