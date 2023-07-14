Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 5,490 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

