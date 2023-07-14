Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Shares of ES opened at $73.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

