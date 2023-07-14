Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.