Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.0% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $422.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

