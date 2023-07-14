Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 31,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 144,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $422.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.