Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

