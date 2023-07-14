FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $413.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

