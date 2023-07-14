FCF Advisors LLC Has $12.50 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.7% of FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average is $161.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

