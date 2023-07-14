Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 30,307.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.31 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

