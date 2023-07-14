Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Textron were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

