Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $128.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

