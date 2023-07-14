Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FLT opened at $260.50 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $263.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.72 and its 200-day moving average is $216.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.77.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.