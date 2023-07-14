Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,568 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equifax Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.20.

NYSE EFX opened at $233.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.08. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

