Fifth Third Bancorp Has $453,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $168,438,000 after buying an additional 487,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.