Fifth Third Bancorp Has $533,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $79.90 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

