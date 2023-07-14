Fifth Third Bancorp Has $549,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,933,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $190,938,000 after buying an additional 1,878,854 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 7,705,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,068,000 after buying an additional 928,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

