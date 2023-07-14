Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

