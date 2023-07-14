Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,576 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,085,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,377 shares of company stock worth $9,691,739 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.