First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.21 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1545 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.