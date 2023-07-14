First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.21 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
