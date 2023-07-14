Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson Sells 5,804 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $203,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $326,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

