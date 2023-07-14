Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,259,432 shares in the company, valued at $146,843,341.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00.

FROG stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

