FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.51. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.