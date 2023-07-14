Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

