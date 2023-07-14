Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,188 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 734,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,550,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 679.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

HYD opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

