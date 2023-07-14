Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,425 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 191,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,024,000 after buying an additional 178,019 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,877,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after buying an additional 387,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

