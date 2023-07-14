Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

