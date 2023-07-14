Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

